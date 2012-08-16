No Golden Ticket Required to See Agency’s Tribute to “Willy Wonka” Director Mel Stuart

Last week marked the passing of Mel Stuart, director of the film that launched a thousand Oompa-Loompa -based nightmares: imaginative musical-fantasy Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory . Some people are feeling the loss a little more deeply than others, though, and it’s inspiring some creativity.

If you look on the website of Boston-based agency Mullen right now, you’ll find the silhouette of a Willy Wonka bust rendered in interactive particles–as your cursor moves closer to the image, the tiny pellets scatter and reform. The tribute continues on the agency’s work page as well, where teaser images from all of the clips on display have been replaced by scenes from the movie–the canonical 1971 version, not to be confused in any way with that other movie. In fact, pretend I never mentioned it.