Beyond Medals and Memes: The Olympics As Test Bed For Urban Innovation

The world’s future is in cities–more and bigger. At the end of 2011, for the first time ever, the majority of Chinese lived in cities, a milestone in the most massive, and still ongoing, rural-to-urban migration in history. That pattern has repeated around the world: just spend a few minutes playing with NASA’s addictive Landsat web app, which allows users to slide through “before” and “after” satellite images of cities from Las Vegas to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to see this great urbanization come alive. How will we make these growing cities work for their residents? For answers, look to one of the best laboratories we have for testing new ideas about urban design, sustainability and infrastructure–the Olympic Games.

Watching the elaborate opening ceremony at London’s Olympic Stadium, I was struck by how a few short years ago, the entire area where the Stadium and most other venues are located was undeveloped. Appropriately enough, Danny Boyle’s rollicking tour through centuries of British history, from an ancient, pastoral England, through the disruptive Industrial Revolution, up to our socially networked present served as a fitting prologue to our future: a world of bigger cities with smaller footprints, of people and machines hyper-connected, in real time, and powered by sustainable, innovative technology.

The new Olympic Village in London’s East End, a bustling city within a city, offers some examples of how future needs could be met.

The recent epic blackouts in India show what can happen when electricity demand far outstrips supply, one consequence of urbanization and economic growth. And while innovative tech like uninterruptible power supply units can provide back-up—and are part of the GE infrastructure at the London Games—we must encourage longer-term behavior change by both institutions and individuals to help tame increasing energy demand.

London 2012 sponsor EDF Energy took smart monitoring of power usage to the next level during the Games: for example, anyone could track power usage at different venues, in real-time, on dashboards available online. EDF is further driving public awareness–key to behavior change when it comes to something, like electricity, that we all take for granted–with the London Eye and Tower Bridge lighting projects (GE is also a partner), and the Team Green Britain initiative in local schools. In the Olympic Village, where 23,000 athletes and coaches live during the Games, GE Smart Meters let residents monitor and reduce their own personal use. Even more importantly, the data generated by the connected smart meters will help organizers of future Games, along with the City of London, understand patterns of energy usage in order to more efficiently manage the system. Using data smartly is just as important a legacy as the actual infrastructure that will continue to efficiently power London long after the closing ceremony–organizers estimate that the installed Jenbacher combined heat and power (CHP) engines will provide local power for the next 40 years and reduce London’s carbon footprint by 13,000 tons of CO2 annually.