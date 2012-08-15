Forget Custom Pies: Domino’s Wants Your Help Creating A New Pizza Delivery Vehicle

Domino’s is famous for publicly overhauling its pizza after digesting some less than glowing reviews. The company’s new recipe for success goes beyond sauce and extra cheese, though. Think monster truck tires, racing stripes, and extra torque.

The pizza giant’s teaming with open source car company Local Motors for the Ultimate Delivery Vehicle Project. The goal: create a super flashy, signature ride that’s fit for deliverers of doughy, cheesy goodness.

In the promotional video, released Monday, Domino’s says that firefighters have fire engines, ice cream peddlers have jingling trucks—but what about folks who bring pepperoni pies to your door? That’s where you come in. They want to totally rethink the pizza delivery car, which until now, in most cases, has been the delivery person’s personal car. This contest wants entrants to submit their own designs for what Domino’s dream pizzamobile should look like. Not only does the most cutting-edge vision fetch $10,000, but a prototype of the car will also be planned. The idea is that Domino’s franchises might buy the car for their employees’ use.

“The task is huge. It’s a vehicle,” says Tony Calcao, Executive Creative Director at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Domino’s agency. “It’s not a name of a product that can change or be removed or added from a menu. It’s an unprecedented idea and, we hope, and unprecedented vehicle. That’s a big deal. That’s trust.”

The contest is currently in phase one of five: submitting concept sketches and renderings.

Design Entry

The campaign is Domino’s latest act of reinvention. The 52-year-old company kicked off an unusual marketing strategy back in late 2009: Talk smack about your own product.

That year, consumers had ranked Domino’s pizza ranked last among national chains (it tied with Chuck E. Cheese). So, the brand frankly addressed its shortcomings in commercials, and introduced a new formula for its pizza. The result? Doubled profits in 2010.