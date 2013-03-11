Quantifying The Economic Value Of Trees To Cities

David Nowak thinks he knows. For the last 20 years, he’s been counting and analyzing trees in several cities (Oakland, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston). And now he’s leading an effort to standardize tree valuation.

The U.S. Forest Service’s i-Tree platform calculates a city’s “leaf surface area,” and gives trees an economic value, from the environmental services they provide. How much carbon stored? How much ozone, nitrogen, particulates, removed? What’s the health impact? The effect on building heating/cooling costs? Hydrology?

We show the costs and benefits of changing the structure of our cities through vegetation.

“Most of these are in tons or parts per billion, and have a dollar value associated with them,” says Nowak, who heads USFS’s Northeastern research unit. “If you buy a tree, you are affecting the environment–the carbon, air, water, UV. We show the costs and benefits of changing the structure of our cities through vegetation.”

i-Tree simulates a city’s trees using data from sampled areas (size, species, health). It brings in local weather and pollution data, and maps the trees across the city. It then computes the values based on official sources (like the U.S. government’s 2010 “Greenhouse Gas Reporting Valuation,” which prices carbon at $78 a metric ton).

New York, for example, has 876,000 trees, covering 23.1% of the city. They provide $11.2 million in annual energy savings, have a carbon sequestration value of $386,000, and a pollution removal value of 836,000. (Their asset value–what they would cost to replace–is much higher).

We see trees all the time, we just haven’t quantified them.

Nowak says the tool is important for two reasons. “One, it puts trees on a par with other items [on the budget], in terms of economics. But more importantly, it lets us understand what’s out there, and understand its importance. We see trees all the time, we just haven’t quantified them.”