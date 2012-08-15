360 Degrees Of Slash: A Guitar Purist Embraces Interactivity

Grammy-winning guitarist Slash came of age when vinyl ruled the world. But the 47-year-old former Guns N’ Roses band member and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has embraced digital era innovation by lending his name and talent to two new boundary-pushing music apps.

Produced by MATIvision, Slash360 brings fans into the studio with Slash and bandmates Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, whose new album Apocalyptic Love was recorded live while being filmed from every possible angle by six 360-degree spherical, panoramic cameras. The multimedia app for iPhone, iPad and iPod is billed as the world’s first multi-camera 360-degree interactive music app.

“When I was a kid and I would go to concerts, I would take in everything about the room the band was playing in, the equipment they were using, the fingers on the strings, the musicians themselves and a lot of the details of their emotional state of being while they were playing,” Slash says. “I was a sponge for all that.”

Slash says he got excited about the cutting edge MATIvision technology when someone showed him a YouTube video of a live song filmed in 360.

“It’s an answer to that kid in me who loves to see everything having to do with a show or the recording of an album in a studio,” he says. “You can go to the lighting truss, you can go out into the audience, you can go over to the guitar player’s side, you can go behind the drum set. I’d never seen anything like that sort of interactive control of the visual, where you could look at whatever the subject was from any point of view, so that every time it was your own personal experience and you can do it differently every time. It’s a concept that can be really fascinating for so many things outside of music. I think it’d make great porn.”

With the app, Slash is also trying to help breathe 21st century relevance into the endangered form known as the full-length album.

“I’m a purist–I totally believe in the art of making records and all that stuff I grew up with,” Slash says. “I was sad to see when the long-playing album was passed over for the CD and the packaging was shrunk down to something that was far less interesting. To me, the artwork and the actual information around the album itself was all part of the experience. CDs gave way to MP3s and the album artwork is obsolete at this point. So basically what I’m trying to do is come up with ways to still have other interesting things going along with the music in these different new platforms that we have.”