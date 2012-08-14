4 Rules For Creating Interactive Content For A Multi-Platform, Multi-Device World

The interactive world is constantly changing, and the number of different devices that connect it all is growing every year. The problem that arises is that there are no rules for the game. As big corporations create new products with different systems and technology, it’s inevitable that we’ll have to come up with creative ways to adapt.

Responsive Web Design is not a new concept, but it has gained people’s attention in the past couple years as a good alternative to designing for different screen sizes and aspect ratios for all desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Put simply, responsive design is the creation of a single website with a fluid proportion-based grid that automatically adapts to users’ browsers and the devices they are using. This is not a trend—it’s the future.

“Rather than tailoring disconnected designs to each of an ever-increasing number of web devices, we can treat them as facets of the same experience.” (Ethan Marcotte)

This means that brands now have more control over how users access and interact with their content. These are huge changes. Most brands focus on desktop experiences only and leave the other devices aside. Now, more than ever, consumers are interfacing with brands from anywhere and everywhere; often they are using mobile as a way to augment or enhance another branded experience. By compromising content accessibility, brands position themselves negatively.

Access is good, but it’s not that easy. As we are dealing with multiple platforms, we have to plan ahead and prioritize the content as well as the format that it will be displayed in, to users. In our opinion, that’s the biggest challenge for brands–prioritization. The next step will be to take all that information and adapt it to a single template using the simplest code possible, making sure that it will be displayable on devices that have fewer capabilities.

This is not a simple task for huge brands with countless products and services, but some brands like Starbucks and Sony are already catching up. They’ve both launched new responsive websites that adapt to all formats and devices, thus maintaining a great user experience.

Miller Medeiros

Another good case of responsive web design, created by Firstborn, is the new Mountain Dew website. We designed a site that brings together assets from across the Dew universe: action sports, music, promotions, product lineup and social channels. Beyond just making the design responsive, we created a personalized experience where users can also filter the content and display only what is most relevant to them.

During the design and development of previous projects at Firstborn, we learned some simple rules that should be taken into consideration if you want to target multiple platforms.