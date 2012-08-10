In Other Words, Get Your Copy Today!

New York Times critic Michiko Kakutani reviews Bruce Wagner’s Dead Stars, a book about the lower side of Hollywood and our culture’s unseemly devotion to fame, no matter its cost, nature or repercussions for subject and audience.

Kakutani begins her review like this:

“Stomach-turning, sick-making, rancid, repugnant, repellent, squalid, odious, fetid, disgusting — there is a thesaurus full of terms to describe the contents of Bruce Wagner’s willfully offensive new novel, “Dead Stars.” Photos of dead babies; paparazzi in search of crotch shots of child celebrities; Internet posts celebrating an actor’s getting cancer; violent, graphic group sex; parents pimping out their children — one repulsive scene follows another in these pages, drowning the reader in a more- than-600-page-deep cesspool.”

Read the rest here.