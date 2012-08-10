Don’t Be A Mook, Eat Real Cheese

That we’ve entered an era where “food” is a term that can be applied loosely is a bit sad. But it makes knowing what goes into your food all the more important.

Tillamook Cheese, the West Coast cheesemaker, is taking advantage of the public’s increased interest in the provenance of food by comparing its all-natural product with what can only be described as its “cheese-like” processed competitors in a snappy new interactive infographic.

With its dynamic Yes to Natural Cheese infographic, Tillamook provides a side-by-side comparison assessment of its century-old recipe and practices with that of cello-wrapped, tubed or canned cheesestuffs. Created by L.A.-based digital creative agency Hello Design, the playful infographic, built with HTML5, reveals new information as you scroll down. Statistics slide in from the side, graphics drip into place, and ingredient lists unfold as you reach certain points on the site. At the end, viewers are encouraged to “Say yes to yum!” by standing behind real cheese.

Yes to Natural Cheese is the cornerstone of a broader campaign at Tillamook.com that features original recipes from Tillamook Kitchen, the Tillamook blog and Cheese’wich, which allows you to digitally grill your face on a grilled cheese sandwich.

Sure, comparing real cheese to something that comes from a spray can is pretty easy pickings, but it’s as interesting to discover more about the natural cheese-making process as it is revealing to know how much junk goes into processed versions of the orange melty stuff.