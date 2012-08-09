The Chemical Brothers + Tron-Like Visuals = Olympic Sensorygasm

Lauded as “one of the most sustainable and iconic venues of the London 2012 Games,” the Velodrome–which, in all honesty, resembles a giant Pringle–a very awesome giant Pringle–has housed Olympic greatness and thighs of Olympic proportions in blazing races that led to Great Britain dominating the competition with seven gold medals. For all the talk of what went down around the track, there’s just as much chatter surrounding the music video about the track.