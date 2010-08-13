The End of The Influence Project. Long Live Influence!

The Influence Project concludes this Sunday August 15 at midnight EST. The surge of interest continues and there’s that last minute at an eBay auction feeling pulsing through this network of networks that is the modern Internet.



We couldn’t be more impressed with the response: Over 30,000 people signed up and more than 1.2 million people have visited the site. Fast Company thanks everyone who has engaged in this experiment—fans and critics alike. Next week will be dark on the Influence blog, but it will start again the following week and go through the publication of the November issue where we reveal the results of the project, showcase the collage of participants, and present our findings on the current state of influence online. Stay tuned.