Lunch Special: Google Hosts An Ad-Focused Hangout On “Agile Creativity”

If you’d like some perspective on the present and future of ad creativity with your lunch, Google is hosting a Google+ Hangout today at 1p.m. EST on “Agile Creativity.”

Hosted by Google managing director of agency business development Torrence Boone, the hangout, dubbed “Coders and Creatives: Two Angles on Agility” will address how today’s agency creative players can adopt some of the work style and culture of Silicon Valley.

Boone will host the hangout which will feature Greg Andersen, CEO of BBH NY, John Boiler, CEO, 72andSunny and engineers from Google+ and Google[x], the groups that developed Google Glass and the self-driving car.

As we’ve discussed here at length, there are many lessons that Madison Ave. and Silicon Valley could and should learn from each other, and Google is looking to explore some of the ways that agencies are applying those lessons to work in a more nimble, collaborative way.

