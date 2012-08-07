Mentos Singapore Wants You To Score on National Day

Singapore is in the grip of a serious population problem: According to a report from the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD), the total fertility rate (TFR) plunged to a record low of 1.15 in 2010 as compared to 1.60 in 2000. Although the TFR rose slightly in 2011 to 1.20, Singapore’s dilemma of decline stands to get even worse given the considerable increase of both single men and women in the span of 2000 and 2011 (33 to 44% for men; 22 to 31% for women).

So what’s the answer? Mentos and sex–a whole lot of minty fresh sex. So goes the logic of agency BBH Asia-Pacific and their far from discreet campaign for Singapore’s National Day on August 9.

Mentos Singapore’s official anthem for the holiday is a rap track laid down over a bumping slow jam beat with barely rhyming lyrics promoting procreation once all the pomp of the day’s events are over. And with verses such as “Like a government scholar, I wanna cram real hard / And tap you all night like an EZ Link card,” it’s difficult to imagine how this won’t get the masses hot and bothered. But wait a minute, tiger! Not to douse the flames of passion burning betwixt your legs or anything, but the campaign’s brief explicitly states this libidinal lobbying is for “financially secure adult(s) in a stable, committed long-term relationship(s).”

Got it? Good! Now get some: