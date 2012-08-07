Belgian Radio Station Joe FM Shows Us How To Punch Above Your Ad Budget Weight

To the extent that one thinks of ads for local radio stations at all, one’s only thought on the subject is along the lines of “Boy, am I glad that I have DVR and don’t have to watch those anymore.” Perhaps it’s those kind of expectations, though, that lead a Top 40 radio station like Belgium’s Joe FM to just go for it.

Created by agency Dallas Antwerp, the latest ad for the channel has an admirably nutso premise and the look of several years’ worth of radio station marketing budget. It takes the concept of rocking out so hard that you become distracted, and brings it to an uncomfortable place: a police car. If the cops are too involved with air-guitaring to Golden Earring’s “Radar Love,” then they just might miss some important things that are going on nearby. If nothing else, the ad makes a compelling case for hoping that your local constabulary listens to the smooth jazz station.