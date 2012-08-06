Meet The Creators: The Boys Behind “Boys,” Peter Moses And Frank Cappello

The relentlessly debated Girls marked yet another cultural-conversation milestone recently with the appearance of the legitimately funny parody, (and future show?) Boys.

Created by writers/comedians Frank Cappello and Peter Moses and directed by Mike Ciulla, Boys offers something for Girls apologists and haters alike–spoofs of the pedigree of the HBO show’s creator and stars (Boys is written and directed by Wolf Blitzer’s son, Bear Blitzer), self-indulgent musings on life as a not-yet-discovered important artist and, most potently, gratuitous pantslessness on the part of the main character.

Boys earned instant pick-up everywhere, and the tweeted thumbs up of Girls backer Judd Apatow. Meet the creators here.

Co.Create: Who are you?

Frank Cappello: Peter Moses and Frank Cappello. We’ve been writing, acting, and making videos together since we met at Carnegie Mellon University in 2006. We’ve also been collaborating with our director/Peter’s roommate, Mike Ciulla, for the past year.

In what spirit was Boys made?

We are big fans of Girls; we’ve all watched the first season and really enjoyed it. But, also being creative twenty-somethings, we definitely found some things we thought were ripe for parody. Ripe. That being said, what Lena Dunham is doing is incredible and we’re really impressed by/jealous of her.

What didn’t make the final edit?

We did a lot of improvising while shooting. Our good friends Nicholas Cutro and Hunter Seagroves, who played John Patrick Shanley Jr. and Craig Craig respectively, both had tons of hilarious takes. Hunter humped a lot of inanimate objects… So that happened.

Give one piece of advice for someone attempting to make a funny web film.

Figure out exactly what you’re trying to say and keep it as concise as possible. People’s attention spans are really… Is there a good yogurt place around here?