The Mars Rover Landing Celebrated In The Medium Of Oreo

After recreating the last 100 years of cultural touchstones in Oreo-form back in March, and then coming out in support of gay rights in June, the company has deemed the August 5th landing on Mars worthy of addition into the cookie pantheon.

Hours after the Curiosity rover successfully touched down on Mars, the company tweeted an image created by agency DraftFCB New York celebrating the event. It looks good enough to merit at least one small bite for mankind.

The nod to this scientific milestone is part of the brand’s Daily Twist project, which recognizes daily cultural happenings in Oreo style.