“Chick-Fil-A Confessional” Offers Absolution For The Conflicted Eater

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for anyone trying to reconcile their taste for Chick Fil-A with the company’s views on marriage equality. Ever since company president Dan Cathy clarified his (unsurprising) position on the definition of marriage, controversy has rapidly escalated (and so have sales ). This controversy has left those who don’t agree with the company’s values, but still crave their chicken product, with an impossible dilemma. Until now, that is.

Chick Fil-A Confessional has surfaced online to restore balance to the souls of the conflicted. Much like an actual confessional booth, upon entering the site you confess your (culinary) sins. Users pick out what they had to eat at the fast-food restaurant through a simple visual menu. The site then tallies up the purchase price and urges users to donate that amount to one of three organizations: the Human Rights Campaign, the It Gets Better project, or the GLAAD organization. Of course, there’s also a fourth path to absolution, and that is giving a gay person a hug.

The site also offers to post your choice on Facebook.