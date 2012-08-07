Young Workers Of The World Get Dressed In Levi’s New Global Campaign, “This Is A Pair Of Levi’s”

Levi’s is heading into fall with the launch of a new global campaign called “This is a pair of Levi’s.”

The campaign is a continuation of the brand’s broader marketing framework, “Go Forth,” introduced in 2009 by agency Wieden + Kennedy, which also created this latest iteration.

Beyond stating the obvious, and spotlighting a subtle bit of brand heritage (“This is a pair of Levi’s” appeared on the original jeans’ pocket tag), the new “This is a pair of Levi’s” campaign line brings a more product-centric element to the brand’s global advertising.

The “Go Forth” campaign has tended toward a serious, idealistic and at times mythical tone–past anthem spots have included scenes of denim-clad youth running into the ocean but also facing down riot squads. The 2010 “Ready To Work” campaign centered on the down and out rust belt town of Braddock, PA, and saw Levi’s contributing to its recovery. The visually rich work has also been marked by a distinctive audio approach–the ads have focused on poetic voice-overs rather than pounding music.

This latest effort maintains the tone, and revisits the theme of work, but brings the brand more clearly into the picture.

The campaign’s anthem spot, “Thread,” features an assortment of attractive young men and women getting dressed and ready to take on the world. Directed by Lance Acord, the 60-second film is anchored by a spoken word poem, written by W+K copywriter Erin Swanson, that spurs these fresh-faced workers on to great things while making Levi’s central to the narrative (the poem begins: “This is a pair of Levi’s. Buttons and rivets and pockets and cuffs, and the thread that holds it together.”)