The Mars rover has landed! Scenes From The “Oscars For Geeks”

In NASA’s most daring and complex extra-planetary landing, Curiosity touched down on Mars’ Gale Crater early this morning at 1:32 am (ET).

The harrowing seven minutes that brought Curiosity from an atmospheric entry of 13,000 mph to a soft standstill involved a seemingly impossible feat of engineering involving computerized guided flight, parachute deployment and slowing the craft doing supersonic speeds, retrorocket descent, and, in the final 65 feet, a sky-crane lowering of Curiosity to the ground.

The successful landing of the Mars Science Laboratory brought an eruption of whoops, hollers, and applause from the more than 400 journalists from around the world and roughly 30 mission control specialists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, CA. Within minutes, the first images of Mars taken by Curiosity came in, to more applause.

“I can only think of the Olympics,” said a jubilant JPL director Charles Elachi during the ensuing press conference. “Our team went to the Olympics and we weren’t sure they were going to win. But this team came back with the gold.

“This [$2.5 billion] ‘movie’ cost less than $7 per American citizen and look at the excitement it produced,” he added. “Tomorrow, we are going to start exploring Mars. Next week will bring new discoveries and we continue to explore the solar system and universe, because our curiosity knows no bounds.”

The Curiosity team raises its hands in victory.

The spectacular landing paves the way for at least two years of gathering scientific information about Mars’ formation and whether it once contained life. Moreover, it rejuvenates American pride in a space program that has undergone increasing criticism. Had the landing been unsuccessful, mission leaders stressed that the program has already gleaned a tremendous amount of new technology for industry, and the Mars program would have continued.