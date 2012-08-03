See Will Ferrell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand As Classic Disney Characters

The de facto Disney theme song may be “When You Wish Upon a Star,” but it’s not likely that Walt Disney ever had these kinds of stars in mind.

Starting in 2007, photographer Annie Liebovitz began shooting a publicity campaign for Disney Parks and Cruises called “Disney Dream Portraits.” This series casts celebrities as varied as Queen Latifah and Zac Efron, and places them in tableaus from classic Disney cartoons, books, films, and rides. The resulting images combine Liebovitz’s celebrated eye for detail with the timeless appeal of beloved Disney characters and settings.

The latest additions to the series surfaced online on August 2, and these are focused around some of Hollywood’s hottest jokesters. Will Ferrell, Jason Segel, and Jack Black all lend their images to a portrait of Phineas, Ezra and Gus, better known as the Hitchhiking Ghosts, who should be familiar to fans of Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride. In the second image, Russell Brand fits right into the very limber posture of Captain Hook struggling with the jaw of a hungry crocodile. The images act as a preview for a major new print campaign rolling out this fall.

