Who Us? Cold? “Department Of Friendliness” Looks To Warm Up London’s Rep

The only solution to being preceded by a bad reputation is making a killer first impression. If the person you’re trying to impress, however, is not just one person, but rather droves of people flocking in from all around the world, it might be time to bring in reinforcements.

After hearing about a survey that found London to be the second most unfriendly city in the world, agency Fallon London decided to do something about it. No better opportunity would present itself than the two weeks of the Olympics, a time when London would more or less become the focal point of the entire world. The solution was to create “The Department of Friendliness”.

In partnership with Instragram London, the Department of Friendliness is asking all London Instagramers to put their best foot forward by documenting random acts of friendliness and sharing their photos to the hashtag #DoF12. The kindness can be directed towards fellow Londoners or visitors, as long as somebody generates a smile. The best pictures each day will be posted throughout London’s railway stations, with the top images being exhibited at the Getty Gallery in Central London after the Olympics, as part of its current exhibition, “Londoners at Play”.

Additionally, on August 4, a Department of Friendliness bus will roam the streets of London, transporting anyone who wants in to a London “Instameet,” where picture-taking enthusiasts will have a chance to be kind to one another, thus helping to restore the city’s reputation as a cheery hub of sunshine and smiles.