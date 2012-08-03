Watch An Animated Account of The Life of James Brown

Global agency network Saatchi & Saatchi has announced French director Xavier Fauthoux as the winner of its 2012 James Brown Music Video Challenge. As part of its continuing efforts to find and give a leg-up to new directorial talent, which includes its annual New Directors Showcase in Cannes, the video challenge rewards the winning director with the chance to work on a project in a key office in the Saatchi global network, as well as $4,000 from Universal Music Enterprises.

Fauthoux’s video for “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World” was deemed the Grand Prize winner, and will be adopted as the official music video for the seminal James Brown track.

Fauthoux’s video is a richly stylized animation piece that chronicles James Brown’s journey from his humble beginnings through an activist youth to the heights of fame. Fauthoux began his career as a web designer at Ubisoft, specializing in 2D/3D animation and VFX Supervision, before setting up Shoot The Boss, an independent digital animation and motion graphics studio in Montreuil, France.

In addition to Fauthoux’s video, Universal Music Enterprises selected three other entries to be the official videos of other Brown songs, which, to date, were without official music videos: “Try Me,” from Colombian filmmaker Camilo Rodriguez; “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” from American Chief Mojo and Doug Hardee; and “Sex Machine (Part 1)” from Mexican director Luis Cisneros. Each filmmaker will also receive $4,000 from Universal and Genero.tv, who co-presented the competition, along with the James Brown Estate and music video program BUG.

Watch the winning films at genero.tv/jamesbrown.