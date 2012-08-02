FedEx Birdies With Golf-Themed Campaign

Not content to merely show you how to squash your opponent politically using its services, FedEx also has some ideas on how you can get a leg up on your golf–and travel–game.

Rather than exert much-needed energy on wasteful ventures like lugging golf clubs out to the course, FedEx suggests you use its convenient shipping service that transports your clubs right to the green.

Agency BBDO New York created three new ads that show off not only the benefits, but some of the surprise pitfalls of this service. While a golf-happy hardcore metal band will be able to more easily hold onto its image if they’re not seen lugging golf clubs through the airport, users apparently risk getting overconfident about their golfing rock star status after indulging.

Watch the ads in full below.