How Shazam Uses Its 5 Billion Tags To Predict Your Summer Hits

This week Shazam announced an eye-popping stat: the music recognition app had hit five billion tags. That is, people used the app to identify songs and interact with TV content five billion times.

All that data has made Shazam a reliable gauge of what music is popular–not just with your friends, but with the world at large.

According to the company, 85% of the songs that reach the top spot in Shazam’s tag charts–which list the songs that are identified most often via the app–go on to break into the national top 10 charts as well.

This past May, Shazam made a prediction of the 10 most popular songs during the Summer of 2012. Assuming for the moment that “popular” means each song on the list would at least chart, the app performed well.

From Shazam’s Sounds of Summer Top Ten list, three songs, including “Payphone” by Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa, are still in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S. Two songs, including “Feel the Love” by Rudimental featuring John Newman, are still on the Billboard Top 10 in the U.K. And, three songs broke the Top 40 on various Billboard charts including Alternative and R&B/Rap. The final two songs charted in various countries around the world.

According to Will Mills, Director of Music and Content at Shazam, the ability to see the future is not necessarily by design, but the benefit of the huge amount of song requests, or tags, pouring into Shazam daily–10 million of them. It’s a happy accident of data, and lots of it.

“It’s not an algorithm, it’s just the scale of Shazam.” Mills says. “There’s over 10 million tags a day on Shazam.” he says. “There is a bit of filtering we do in Europe and to a lesser degree the U.S., where we filter out the new releases from the general traffic.” Mills explains in detail: “When you take the new tracks out and look at the tag counts compared to those, it’s very easy to see which tracks are resonating with hundreds of thousands or sometimes millions of users. Essentially, it’s just user demand. It shows real consumer interest in a song.”