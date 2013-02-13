5 Ways Social Intrapreneurs And Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Each Other

Social entrepreneurs have been getting their share of the limelight, especially as new legal entities, such as benefit corporations and L3Cs, have emerged during the last few years. But social intrapreneurs have mostly flown under the radar.

Whether viewed as superheroes in business suits or everyday corporate employees, it has become increasingly evident that–like social entrepreneurs–social intrapreneurs are here to stay. They are employees who identify opportunities for social innovation within their corporation or organization, playing a part in making businesses better from the inside out.

Some may even consider themselves to be individuals who “apply the principles of social entrepreneurship inside a major organization.” As this group of changemakers begins to attract attention, we are learning more about their identity and what they really do.

Initiatives like Ashoka’s League of Intrapreneurs competition are bringing even more attention to the field, and providing useful support and resources to social innovators that are working within companies and existing systems.

But the distinction between social entrepreneurs and social intrapreneurs is not always clear. Both make use of business techniques and strategies to achieve social change. Beyond this, there are five important things to know about these two groups of changemakers:

This is the most obvious characteristic shared by intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs of all kinds. Both see a problem and follow through on a desire to solve it. Whether they are building something on their own, or working within an existing organization, the intense curiosity of both social entrepreneurs and social intrapreneurs differentiates them from their peers. It drives them to identify and exploit opportunities that address societal needs in unique ways.