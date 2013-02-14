advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Does Street Art Sound Like?

What Does Street Art Sound Like?
By Zak Stone1 minute Read

The growing popularity (and acceptance by the mainstream) of street art has turned the form into a favorite subject of smartphone photographers. But a beloved project in Berlin allows passersby to use their phones to interact with public art not just as voyeurs, but as possessors of a missing puzzle piece needed to unlock the work.


QRadio, by Berlin-based street artist Sweza, is an image of a boom box plastered on a wall with a QR code in the tape deck. If you hold your phone’s QR reader up to it, a cassette will show up on the phone and play a track from the speakers. It’s a cute gesture that links the cassette tape culture favored by street artists with the artwork itself. And it makes a point that art in the streets can create a longer interaction than just the moment it takes to snap a picture.

The QRadio project began in 2011, and was commemorated at a show in Berlin this fall, along with Sweza’s other QR-based street art project Graffyard, which preserves graffiti by photographing it before police remove it, placing a QR code with an image of the graffiti in the exact spot it once sat: a digital memorial.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life