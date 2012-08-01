Errol Morris Explores Bizarre, Yet Touching Trend of Sports-Themed Funerals for ESPN

In the world of sports, loyalty runs deep. It’s fairly common to grow up rooting for a certain team with your family and end up rooting for that same team with a family of your own one day. What’s less common, but is apparently a real thing, however, is when some people continue to root for that team after life’s final buzzer has sounded.

Team Spirit is an 8-minute film created by agency Wieden + Kennedy and directed by Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris for ESPN. This latest entry in the network’s “It’s not crazy, It’s Sports” campaign explores the world of sports-themed funerals, which you probably did not know existed.

Using Morris’ signature style, which has interviewees talking right into the camera’s lens, the film is anchored by testimonials from funeral directors, tombstone makers, and some bereaved-but-game family members. It’s an intimate portrait of how much people give of themselves to the things they love. After seeing how devoted the deceased were to their teams, it comes off as touching, rather than creepy, that the families honored their unusual post-mortem requests.