Whatever’s Comfortable For You is A-OK by Southern Comfort

It doesn’t matter what you wear, it’s how you wear it. Even if what you’re wearing is a form-fitting burgundy swimsuit and matching sunglasses, loafers without socks, a handlebar moustache and a shimmery, sun-kissed beer belly. While walking down the beach. With a Southern Comfort on the rocks.

“Beach” is part of the first brand campaign for Southern Comfort from the company’s new agency Wieden + Kennedy, New York. Entitled “Whatever’s Comfortable,” the campaign celebrates those who are blissfully unaware of what others think and are completely comfortable in their own awesomeness.

So what’s the moral of this ad, that’s so infectious with it’s grooving soundtrack of Odetta’s “Hit or Miss”? The next time you see a greasy rotund dude in a Speedo strolling down the beach, stepping over any sunbather that might interrupt his most excellent stride, don’t judge: follow him. With a quick veer to the left a cool SoCo might just materialize out of thin air. And who doesn’t love that?