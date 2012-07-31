Mos Def Channels Muhammad Ali in Louis Vuitton’s Striking Spots

It’s a battle of self-expression between two artistic titans hailing from audio and visual disciplines with Muhammad Ali’s iconic verses serving as their muse. Rapper/actor Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def) recites Ali’s famous rhymes from the Rumble in The Jungle in spoken word style, evoking the true swagger of the champ while graffiti artist Niels Shoe Meulman brushes calligraphic words around Bey’s performance.