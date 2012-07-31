“You Are Here” Makes Art Out Of Lost Olympic Tourists

Try as they might to blend in, they can end up sticking out like giant map-toting, fanny pack-wearing sore thumbs. We’re talking tourists, and London’s East End is experiencing a multi-nation invasion with the Olympics underway.

Ever the beacon for stray souls (or at least until the Games are over), agency Mother London is reaching out to lost tourists the only way they know how: by turning the effort into an artsy project. Teaming up with Brooklyn-based photographer Caroll Taveras, the East London-based agency is launching “You Are Here,” a portrait exhibition capturing the faces of travelers who’ve lost their bearings amid the jostling Olympic throng.

From July 30 to August 10, volunteers from Mother London will prowl the streets of Shoreditch with placards and sandwich boards, corralling the tired and confused masses back to the agency’s office for food, water, and a photo session with Taveras in a pop-up studio before being escorted to their intended destination. The photos, taken on 4″x5″ Polaroids and a large format view camera, will be posted on a dedicated Tumblr as well as displayed on the walls at Mother London to create an exhibition collage–a shrine, if you will, to their humanitarian outreach endeavor of saving tourists from themselves.

The in-office exhibition is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only. To check out Taveras’ work up close, email downstairs at motherlondon.com.