Gillette Lights Up the Night With Olympic-Sized Holograms

To match the scale of the proceedings, Olympic ads tend to have outsize personalities. Case in point: Gillette’s latest Olympics effort, which was created immediately after the Opening Ceremony.

In order to pump up Team USA in its quest to dominate the 2012 Olympic games, Proctor & Gamble’s Gillette brand set off an outdoor, water-based projection mapping spectacle around (and above) Boston Harbor. Footage of Team USA athletes was splashed onto buildings leading up to the harbor, where six separate projectors displayed King-Kong-size holograms of sprinter Tyson Gay and swimmer Ryan Lochte on two massive screens of particulate water vapor sprayed above the harbor. Adding further majesty to the ad capturing the event, the show is scored by M83’s anthemic “Steve McQueen.” Agencies Proximity, BBDO, Ketchum and Klip Collective collaborated on putting the spectacular together.

