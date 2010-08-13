Chad Ochocinco Wants to Destroy Farmville, Rule Twitter, Facebook, iPhone, and More

Chad Ochocinco. Number 85. The football superstar has made as many headlines on the field for his skills as off the field for his antics. Ochocinco is an athlete for the digital age: a social media powerhouse who has racked up more than 1 million followers on Twitter and a half-million on Facebook. He often broadcasts live webcasts with fans through UStream, has worked with Rock Software on his own iPhone and iPad apps, and has even landed sponsorship deals from Motorola and Degree antiperspirant. And that’s not to mention his popular VH1 dating-reality show “The Ultimate Catch.”

We chatted with the Bengals’ wide-receiver through e-mail in between his practices at training camp. Ochocinco spoke to us about social media, Farmville, and his influence online for our Influence Project, which ends this Sunday.

Fast Company: Why did you get involved with Twitter? Why do you tweet?

Chad Ochocinco: It helps fans see the real me, and get the direct access to what I have. That’s why we launched the official Ocho Cinco News Network.

Now that you have 1 million+ followers, how are you planning on using that influence and widespread reach?

It didn’t matter if I had 10,000 or 1 million followers. I would still do the same thing. Nothing has changed–just more @ replies.