The Bro-Tastic Site Raising Tons For Charity (With Girls In Their Underwear)

John and Leo Resig are amazed I don’t know what “horse-masking” is. “You haven’t seen that?” Leo asks in disbelief, over the phone last week.

Clearly, I’m not one of the 8.4 million humans (according to Quantcast) who visited the brothers’ website TheChive.com and its affiliates last month, a network of photo sites dedicated to Shit Bros Like: redheads in bikinis, the aftermath of drinking escapades, animals embarrassing themselves, as well as memes like planking or “horse-masking,”–which Google reveals as a selfie with a mask of a horse that looks like its getting a suppository (nostrils flaring, jaw agape).

You might call it BuzzFeed without the political coverage and with way more near-nudity. In Leo’s words: “We’re always on the cusp of what’s new, relevant, and attractive.” Three times, the brothers created Internet hoaxes compelling enough to convince mainstream news organizations to report them as valid–including the rumor that Donald Trump had left a $10,000-tip at a restaurant in Santa Monica.





That such a blend of content has raked in millions of eyeballs–particularly from men, who contribute 80% of clicks–may not come as a surprise. But more recently, the media company discovered that its community, much like Reddit’s, is willing to come to bat for one another, even when that means opening their wallets.

“We started seeing these charity type requests, where Chivers would reach out in need, asking for small favors, big favors, anything for help,” says Leo. Last May, Leo and John decided to post a heart-strings tugging video about Taylor Morris, a 23-year-old Afghanistan War veteran who lost all four limbs after stepping on an IED.

“The more I looked deeper into the story, the more compelling it was,” John told me. After the explosion, “[Morris] wouldn’t let anybody come get him until they cleared the mine field, so he was more concerned with other people even though he was bleeding to death.” Morris’s medical bills were covered by the military, but he told John he’d always dreamed of a log cabin by a lake. “And I thought, ‘We could probably get enough money for a down payment on something like that.’”

Morris’s story on TheChive was accompanied by a request to donate $30,000 to a foundation set up by his family. Within 36 hours, TheChive’s readers–many of whom are in the military themselves, according to the Resigs–had given $250,000.