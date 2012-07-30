Under No Circumstances Should You Call Little Caesars Pizza

Little Caesars and its agency Barton F. Graf 9000 have pulled out all the psychological stops in efforts to drive traffic–foot traffic–to the pizza chain’s stores.

The agency engineered a campaign that spans radio, web and mobile to make the point that potential pizza customers needn’t call or visit the company’s website to obtain a pie (they can simply visit a Little Caesars location). In fact, the campaign emphasized, should customers choose those telecom- or-web-driven methods to order their pizza, they would certainly regret it.

The campaign kicked off with a radio spot that warns listeners away from calling 1-800-TryLittleC. For the foolhardy who ignored the strongly worded suggestion, there was a message waiting and further warnings against visiting www.forbiddenpizzawebsite. If you followed the message’s advice and stayed away from the site, you were assured you would “live out the rest of your days in peace.”

You can’t expect us to shoulder the risk of finding out what happens to those who ignore the warning and visit the site. You just can’t.