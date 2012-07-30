BMW Drivers Constantly Reminded What It Feels Like to Drive A BMW

Some experiences are so rich that they impart a sense memory on us afterward, set off at will by any number of neurological triggers. In an effective new ad from BMW, though, it doesn’t seem to take much prompting at all to bring drivers back to their happy place.

Created by agency kbs+P, the spot cuts between dreamy scenes of BMW drivers on the road and off it, and focuses on the connective thread that binds these two modes. As “Sail,” from electro rockers Awolnation builds up, the ad reveals the lingering traces of driver enjoyment as they pop up throughout the day, including a flapping scarf and wild road hair in a restaurant and a pearl necklace that appears to be taking a hard left turn of its own volition.

The spot, which stood out when it aired during the Olympics opening ceremony, throws to the hashtag, #FeelingRemains.