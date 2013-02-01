Meet the Futurists

Co.Exist‘s Futurist Forum is a series of articles by some of the world’s leading futurists about what the world will look like in the near and distant future, and how you can improve how you navigate future scenarios through better forecasting.

Here are some of the future thinkers who will be contributing:





Jamais Cascio, Open the Future

Selected by Foreign Policy magazine as one of their Top 100 Global Thinkers, Cascio specializes in the design and creation of plausible scenarios of the future. His work has appeared in publications such as the Atlantic Monthly, the New York Times, and Foreign Policy. Cascio speaks about future possibilities around the world, and he has been featured in a variety of television programs on emerging issues. In 2009, Cascio published his first non-fiction book, Hacking the Earth: Understanding the Consequences of Geoengineering, and is now at work on his second.

Cascio is currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for the Future. In 2003, he co-founded WorldChanging.com, the award-winning website dedicated to building a “bright green” future. He now calls Open the Future his online home.