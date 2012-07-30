A Strange New NFL Spokesman Calls Football “Serious Fun”

Lots of football players possess a sense of humor. They have goofy touchdown dances, and are even known to do the Super Bowl Shuffle once in a while. They are also insanely determined, doing whatever it takes to win. A new series of ads attempts to capture both sides of the NFL spirit, providing a mascot who exudes both seriousness and fun.

Created by David&Goliath, the three new TV spots for Thursday Night Football and NFL.com Fantasy Football all feature visits from a guy in a bright blue suit with a mid-range ZZ Top beard, who looks thoroughly like Will Ferrell’s hot tub-dwelling Roger Clarvin character from Saturday Night Live. This new character delivers rhapsodic odes to the coming NFL season in September, but he does so in quite dramatic fashion, either from the middle of a wheat field or the side of a mountain range, occasionally drop-kicking a pom pom, and always accompanied by a swelling orchestra.

Interestingly enough, considering that these are ads for the NFL, not one helmeted player or beskirted cheerleader is shown throughout. Watch the other two ads in the series below.