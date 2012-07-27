The 12 Best Ads of The 2012 Olympics

With the official opening of London 2012 an expansive field of brands–both official partners and otherwise–are taking final positions for a multi-million pound marketing bonanza which British media owners hope will create a much-needed golden summer of advertising.

We run through 12 of the top London 2012 brand campaigns so far.

Coming together to cheer as one is the theme of Visa’s “The Difference” Olympic ad created by TBWA/Chiat/Day. The aim? To encourage people to submit a supportive cheer for Olympic and Paralympic athletes in the form of a click, post, photo or video. Part of the brand’s “Go World” strategy, the largest push in its 25 year history as an Olympic sponsor, the global cheer initiative uses popular social media platforms along with TV, digital advertising and user promotions to help inspire more than 60 Visa-sponsored athletes. The brand has also embodied the perils of being an official sponsor, though, drawing some public criticism for removing non-Visa cash machines near the Olympics venue.

U.K. power company EDF Energy will illuminate the London Eye during the Olympic Games and Paralympics with a light show made from Games-related tweets. The “Energy of the Nation” initiative will measure the nation’s mood using data from 10 million U.K. Twitter users with tweets filtered by brand experience agency Ignite and a team of graduates from MIT. The results will be used to put on a “low carbon” light show each night at 9pm drawing attention to EDF’s London Eye sponsorship and London 2012. A “mission control” structure at the London Eye will enable visitors to participate using digital and social media. An accompanying web site, mobile and Facebook apps have also been created.

With its reputation for controversial advertising it was only a matter of time before Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, not an official Olympic sponsor, crossed swords with LOCOG (the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games)–which it did just days before the Games’ opening. By sponsoring an egg and spoon race to take place in the Burgundy, France town of London on August 1, Paddy Power claims in its current poster campaign to be: “Official sponsor of the largest athletics event in London this year! (Ahem, London France that is).” LOCOG’s response–to instruct outdoor company JCDecaux to remove the campaign from high profile sites–prompted the bookmaker to instruct its lawyers. However on July 25, LOCOG backed down.

Coca-Cola’s Olympic strategy, “Move to the Beat,” is all about getting teens excited about the Olympics by tapping into their passion for music and fusing it with sport. The initiative kicked off in February with the launch of “Anywhere in the World”–the brand’s London 2012 anthem by Mark Ronson and Katy B. The campaign’s latest incarnation, a TV sport created by Mother, features footage from the U.K.-wide torch relay set to the same track showing runners in different parts of the country–winners of Coca-Cola’s Future Flames activity.