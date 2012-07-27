Disney Goes Dark In a Demented New Exhibit

Step into Mexican artist Rodolfo Loaiza’s realm of twisted fantasies and you’re bound to get lost in the surrealistic macabre–but it’s his depraved distortions of pop culture infused with classic Disney characters that will forever pervert your fondest childhood memories in the most wonderful way imaginable. Queen Grimhilde’s hoovering the disco snow, Freddy Krueger’s about to get all kinds of medieval on Aurora, and let’s just say Jasmine and Aladdin were each other’s beards all along–welcome to “ Disasterland “: The most disturbing place on Earth!

Snow Queen

The cross pollination of icons and modernity has certainly been explored by several artists including Chilean illustrator Fab Ciraolo’s celestial portraits of familiar figures in cinema, history, and pop culture revamped as hipsters. What’s more, animated staples have also encountered the grimmest of predicaments at the hands of creatives such as Paris-based photographer Thomas Czarnecki and his chilling shots of murdered Disney princesses.

But as opposed to creating distorted new worlds in which the icons reside, Loaiza’s entry into the annals of renegade renditions maintains a unique air of irreverence by drawing you into recognizable storyboard settings and color palettes that make the degeneracy of what’s unfolding that much starker as innocent recollections replay in the back of the mind.

“Disasterland,” on show from August 3 – September 2, is actually a sequel of sorts to Loaiza’s 2011 exhibit titled “Disenchanted,” so if you haven’t gotten your fill of Disney-theme debauchery, feel free check out Pinocchio freebasing and leather-clad S&M princes about to go at it.