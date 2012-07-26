Presenting Nike’s Olympics Ad That’s Not an Olympics Ad

It’s an inspirational theme that’s always worth revisiting: the unsung heroics of the everyday athlete. But brands best be careful right about now not to draw a line between that classic theme and a certain classic sporting event happening in Blighty.

Nike’s video campaign “Find Your Greatness” showcases all the little leaguers, backyard champions, and living room gymnasts doing what they do for the love of sport with no expectations of being exalted on high and showered with accolades in the form of lucrative endorsements. Stop it right there and you’d have your standard fare of that hallmark “Just Do It” motivation–but in a brilliant show of ambush marketing, these ordinary paragons of perseverance aren’t giving it their all just anywhere–they’re in London, Norway; London, Ohio; Little London, Jamaica; Small London, Nigeria…get it?

Given the ongoing brouhaha involving the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) policing all Olympics-like advertisements that don’t fall within their stringent codes of compliance and also the breakout of Brandalism across the U.K., Nike’s campaign is a welcomed addition to the conversation, deftly coasting through the minefield of no-nos (and sweet baby J is it one complex piece of work) and delivering an equivocal spot that’s just as stirring as it is sly.

Oh, and “Find Your Greatness” was created by Wieden+Kennedy Portland–the same agency responsible for the string of ads from Procter & Gamble, an official sponsor of the Olympic games.