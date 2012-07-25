“Somebody Up There” Likes Bong Rips; So Do Nick Offerman, Megan Mullaly, Alison Brie

Aren’t potheads supposed to be late for everything? The movie that Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman produced and stars in, Somebody Up There Likes Me, doesn’t come out til next year, but a marijuana-centric promo for it emerged online today. Perhaps it forgot the release date.

Somebody, which premiered at the South by Southwest festival earlier this year, concerns the erratic romantic entanglements of two friends over the years. Judging from the promo, however, it also has a lot of screen time devoted to cannabis. The brief clip features Offerman joined by his wife, actress Megan Mullaly, and fellow NBC star, Community‘s Alison Brie; all using various smoking utensils like they mean business. In a meta kind of twist, the trio also talks about the studio’s idea of shooting a promo of them all blazing up, but how they decided not to do it.

Below watch the actual smoke-free trailer for the film: