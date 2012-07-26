Who Are The Most Social Olympians?

Twenty years ago the only sports fans who could hope to have a personal conversation with an Olympic athlete were those who were willing and able to hang out at sports events and queue, possibly for hours, on the off chance they might get an autograph and a smile.

Today the smartphone- and tablet-wielding public are able to connect with their sporting heroes in an instant. The scale of uptake of mainstream social media means the relationship between sports stars and sports fans has been transformed. And, around the London 2012 Games, interaction will take place at a rate never seen before.

A social media conversation analysis by agency SapientNitro has established the most popular “socialympians” ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, which kicks off on 27 July.

The agency looked at different measures of sociability, including athletes with the largest Facebook/Twitter/Instagram followings and which athletes and Olympic teams were doing the most to engage and converse with fans.

Leading the pack on a total fan basis is Team U.S. basketball star Lebron James–his combined Twitter, Instagram and Facebook networks amount to just under 16.5 million; runner-up is Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal whose networks total almost 13.6 million. Another Team U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant at just less than 13.5 million fills third spot; Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is fourth with a little more than 11 million and Brazilian football sensation Neymar Junior comes in fifth with just under 10.5 million (If you’re looking at Instagram only, USA’s Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony are tops, with over 450,000 followers each).

Team USA members take up the most spots within the top 100 global athletes, occupying 37 of the top 100 places. Team GB is next with 12 athletes, followed by Team France with 10.

Of the 100 most popular athletes the rankings are highly skewed towards basketball, tennis, and football players–among the top 30 global athletes, the only ones who don’t play basketball, tennis, or football are Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.