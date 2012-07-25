Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Silverman & Tracy Morgan Strike a Blow Against AIDS From The Future

It’s fairly common for advocacy groups like ONE.org to create public service announcements for causes like the “ Beginning of the End of AIDS .” It’s much more unusual, however, to see such an organization roll out a PSA from… the future.

Created by the team at Funny or Die, the organization’s new video purports to come to us from the year 2015. Things are pretty different in this near-future: you can look like a huge, grotesque adult baby if you please, nobody says the word “amazeballs” anymore, hybrid animals like the Turtaffe (turtle/giraffe) exist, and finally the effort to defeat AIDS is further along, thanks to an increase in people getting involved.

Some familiar funny faces show up in the short, including Zach Galifianakis, Tracy Morgan, and Sarah Silverman, who remains as popular in the viral video realm as ever. This crew is also joined by a somewhat random smattering of celebrities, including Isaiah Mustafa, Chloe Moretz, and Marisa Tomei.

Although the spot seems fairly light, and with the bare minimum of preachiness throughout, Galifianakis appears to lose his temper toward the end, chiding the audience: “Please get off your lazy fucking Western asses and think about the rest of the world for one goddamn minute.” I believe that’s what’s referred to in certain circles as tough love.