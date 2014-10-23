Experience 18 Kinds of Deja Vu With Dan Deacon’s Looping New Video

Here’s how the caption that runs beforehand explains it, though: “Dan and Ben filmed a scene. It was shown to the next team. They had one hour and one take to re-create it from memory. The video that team made was shown to the next team, and so on and so on.” Ultimately, we see 19 versions of this same scene, which gradually changes into something completely different by the end.

In the initial sequence, Deacon is seated in a chair and he taps his watch as though his co-director Ben O’Brien is late when he arrives in the room. O’Brien proceeds to hang a picture of Odie from the Garfield cartoons on the back wall, while Deacon stands up a board in the front of the room, featuring the image of a nose and mouth. Next, Deacon shuffles back toward O’ Brien and the pair do a goofy little dance before high-fiving. Finally, O’Brien sits in the chair, stands up a picture of an alien on a nearby end-table before Deacon dumps a bucket of water on him.

Watching the little changes in each subsequent iteration is fun. The picture of Odie, for instance, soon turns into a picture of a dog with the word “Odie” hastily scribbled above it, and in the next scene, the picture is now a dove with the word “Odif” written above it. At a certain point, a hug becomes part of the formula, the nose and mouth board turns into a snow man, and the entire floor is covered with makeshift confetti. If nothing else, it seems like the best party game ever, so if you have 37 friends and some supplies, I strongly suggest you do try this at home.