Siri Does Martin Scorsese’s Bidding In Latest iPhone Ad; Calls Him “Marty”

Academy Award-winning cinematic demigod Martin Scorsese knows a thing or two about keeping to a schedule. That doesn’t stop him from handing the reins over to Siri, though, in the latest ad for the iPhone, and its marquee app.

Scorsese is the latest celebrity to star in one of Apple’s ads touting the administrative skills of Siri, a digital entity that appears to hover somewhere between PA and confidante to the famous people who employ her. The latest ad finds our director in a midtown-traversing cab, trying to wrap his head around his schedule while making reference to iOS 6’s promised real-time traffic reporting function. Among the new revelations about Siri in the personality department, we learn that she is “not allowed to be frivolous.” Although that wasn’t one of Isaac Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics, it’s probably for the best.

See Scorsese in a classic commercial performance below.