Looking To Buy Some Art? Saatchi’s “100 Curators 100 Days” Presents 1,000 Artists To Watch

Despite breakthroughs in technology, artists today are still grappling with the problem of exposure and getting the right pairs of eyes on their work.

Saatchi Online (the digital hub of the Saatchi Gallery) launched the “100 Curators 100 Days” project to generate that precious exposure for artists, while giving art lovers an insider’s view on which emerging talents to keep an eye on.

Starting July 18, each day for 100 days, Saatchi Online is revealing a selection of 10 “artists to watch,” each handpicked by highly pedigreed curators from institutions like LACMA, the Hirshhorn, and Palais de Tokyo. All told, 1,000 artists will end up in this global online exhibition, which Saatchi is claiming is the world’s largest online art exhibition, and the first of its kind.

“By bringing attention to emerging artists who, on the whole, don’t have gallery representation, we’re able to help them promote and sell their work,” says Rebecca Wilson, director of the Saatchi gallery in London. “Not only will the world’s top curators be looking at their work but seasoned collectors, first time buyers, and art lovers in general will be introduced to high caliber work that they wouldn’t otherwise have had access to.”

The project is beneficial from another perspective as well. “100 Curators 100 Days” will also help people buying art online purchase work that might be regionally or stylistically out of their comfort zone, having come to light via the art world’s greatest guides. “Buying online with guidance from excellent international curators is something people can enter into with great confidence and provides a tremendous stamp of approval,” says Wilson.

Those looking to purchase unique art will find a diverse international range (and an equally broad price range–picks go from $49 for a print to $7,500). The global reach of Wilson and her team is evident in their selections; the first 20 curators alone include experts from Los Angeles, Zurich, London, Lagos, New York, Vienna, Berlin, Melbourne, Chicago, Helsinki and Paris. Not only are the best known museums represented, but the project also taps into the talent of younger curators who work with emerging artists. A complete list of curators can be found here.