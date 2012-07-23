Charlie White’s Tween Girls Discuss The Nature Of Reality In New Animated Short

“When you have an audience, everything is better,” says one of the young female ciphers in Charlie White’s new animated short. This bit of self-aware dialogue informs the essence of the subjects who populate the artist’s latest work, which is being exhibited this month at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“The Sun and Other Stars” is a dual exhibit, showing off the work of White and fellow photographer Katy Grannan. Both artists tend to explore the acutely modern desire for celebrity, as manifest in every day life and pop culture. While White’s series of photos features uniformly blonde teenage girls set against static backgrounds, his portion of the exhibit also includes the animation, “A Life in BTween.”

White’s previous directorial work includes a video for Interpol and the sublime “Pink” installment of Adidas’ Adicolor video series. Here, he follows a trio of high school girls discussing how gross reality is, compared to the polished sheen of its televised counterpart. Their discussion does give voice to the theme of the exhibition, examining the change in individual identity once people become “watched.”

The exhibition runs from July 22 through October 14, 2012. Below, watch White’s previous animation, “OMG BFF LOL,” which comes from his 2008 exhibit, “Girl Studies.”