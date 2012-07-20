Wrangler’s Interactive Website Takes You Back to Nature

Wrangler’s new line of textured denims, the FW12 “ Keep True ” collection, is all about tiny details. Fittingly enough, so is the latest website experience the company has made in collaboration with studio Stinkdigital .

Upon entering Wrangler Europe’s website, users are greeted by a short movie about an attractive couple fleeing the city to get back to nature, all while decked out in Wrangler swag. The story of their journey is told in an interactive format where video is interspersed with cinemagraphs—still photos that contain movements. The viewer is invited to drag, and release points on the screen to reveal subtle scenes within the paused film.

It’s a formula Wrangler and Stinkdigital have used effectively in previous campaigns, such as last year’s “Mark Your Territory.”

Below have a look at an ad Stinkdigital made for Wrangler’s “Get Your Edge Back” campaign back in February.