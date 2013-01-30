10 Breakthrough Capitalism Opportunities For 2013

In this series of five stories, Volans highlights key presentations from the Breakthrough Capitalism Forum , featuring thought leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate intrapreneurs, venture capitalists, and investors. They note a growing number of challenges to fundamentally reorganizing our economy, but also agree we have reached a crucial point, when there might finally be the opportunity to do so.

Now we have an enormous amount of predictions about what 2013 will hold. Although we’ve been impressed with some of these lists, including one posted on Matthew Bishop and Michael Green’s Philanthrocapitalism site, we want to flag a series of breakthrough trajectories we see brewing in the market. Working with a range of partners, we aim to build the momentum in these areas through 2013 and beyond.

From corporate venture capital to setting breakthrough goals, here are 10 areas where the trajectories for change are starting to take shape:

In 2012, BCG released a report on the growth of corporate venture capital across a range of industries, which found that 756 corporations have VC groups. Investing in innovation, internally and externally, should lead to a rise in scalable, high-impact breakthroughs. But this isn’t guaranteed: We must skew the process towards outcomes that will deliver a world that works for 9 billion people by 2050, within planetary boundaries. Some even see social impact investing as the new venture capital.

Partnerships are critical for breakthrough. Expect a new wave of joint ventures between business and social entrepreneurs, channeling lessons from now well-known case studies, such as Grameen Danone Foods. Growing business interest in all of this holds out the promise of greater investment of business skills and finance in social enterprises and incubators.

More businesses are working with their competitors in order to activate system-level change. The Road to Zero project brought together competitors in the apparel industry–including Nike, Adidas, and Puma–to tackle the discharge of hazardous chemicals in their shared supply chain. The finance, food, and technology sectors, among others, will need to follow this lead.

Business schools have lagged in this area, but some are experimenting with new curriculums that take into account the need for students to appreciate global system dynamics. Harvard Business School introduced its radical FIELD program this past year, in which students work with organizations to focus on new product or service developments. This helps them study business opportunities in emerging markets.