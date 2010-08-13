Walmart Strongarms Suppliers … For Sustainability!

At the beginning of this year, Walmart Canada goaded the CEOs of 24 of the country’s largest companies into committing to a “major sustainability project.” The aim was to reduce the corporations’ environmental impact over the long-term–but just six months since the pact, these big businesses are looking greener than ever, according to Green Biz. Here’s a look at the top three sustainers up north.

Frito-Lay (Canada): One of our Most Innovative Companies, Frito-Lay has jumped on the sustainability bandwaggon with its 100% compostable snack bags which its SunChips brand will sell 17 million of before the year ends. Let’s just hope they are actually 100% compostable .



Hallmark: In the last two decades, the company’s Canadian operations have cut its energy use by 25%. This year, as part of another 20-year conservation project, the card-maker has converted its headquarters to 25-watt fluorescent tubes, reducing the company’s energy 9.6% since January. (There’s still the whole paper issue.)



Home Depot: You hear all the time of lofty long-term corporate goals–we’ll cut energy consumption 50% in the next 50 years!–but not from this retailer. Home Depot Canada has set a manageable 5-year plan to reduce its energy consumption and carbon emissions by 20% in the next five years.

Head to Green Biz to check out the other participants and success stories in Walmart’s sustainability challenge.