Hopsin’s Ill Mind Unleashed Once Again–This Time On Kids Today And Rap Itself

There are two traditions in the world of hip-hop that have occurred in each of the past few years. Every spring has seen the release of XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class list, inclusion on which instantly vaults each member up a rung on the industry ladder of success. The other tradition has been the summertime release of the latest edition of the “Ill Mind of Hopsin” series, wherein California-based rapper Hopsin goes off on a tear for five minutes, leaving YouTube in tatters by the time he’s through. This year, however, these two traditions converged: Hopsin made the 2012 Freshman Class, and the experience has influenced the fifth edition of the “Ill Mind” series, which was just released yesterday.

With his trademark blue contact lenses that turn his pupils into pinpricks, Hopsin works off a head full of steam in the new video, circling around what looks like a typical teenager’s room, replete with black light posters. He’s joined in the room by a gaggle of actual teenagers, who the 27-year-old rapper has taken it upon himself to educate about life and hip-hop, what with his newfound stature. His message boils down to the fact that life is not like hip-hop, or it doesn’t have to be–all delivered with the rapid-fire cadence, silly metaphors, and measured anger of an early Eminem.

See the previous installment of the series below.